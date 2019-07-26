FLINT, Mich. — Roughly 100 or so kids huddled around Kyle Kuzma and YMCA of Greater Flint Safe Places director Moses Bingham in the main gymnasium of the downtown branch on Wednesday evening.

“We’ve got a special, special, special announcement,” Bingham shouted. “I need you to hear me on this, because not everybody does what Kyle Kuzma is doing today and that’s called giving back. OK."

On behalf of Nike and Finish Line, Kuzma donated $10,000 to the YMCA on his 24th birthday.

Just like he did countless times as a child, the Los Angeles Lakers forward entered the familiar setting where he once honed his skills, but this time in a different role as a rising NBA star.

The kids also surprised the former University of Utah star with a Lakers-themed birthday cake before singing happy birthday to him during the homecoming ceremony.

“Oh, you ready for it, huh?” Kuzma smiled, as he locked eyes with one local child standing near the cake.

Kyle Kuzma celebrates his 24th birthday with the kids at the Flint downtown YMCA. pic.twitter.com/rRLfnIUbj3 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 24, 2019

Laser tag, food, games and various activities were then offered for everyone for free as Kuzma strolled around to mingle with kids and sign autographs the day before his second annual basketball camp at Flint Powers Catholic High School.

There’s “no question” that he will keep his commitment to Team USA’s training camp for the World Cup in Las Vegas next month, per a Deseret News source, but for the time being he’s enjoying the hometown love.

“Flint needs a light,” said Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, another native of Flint, who hosted his inaugural camp on July 20. “I feel like Kuz is doing a great job of giving back and Monte (Morris) is doing a great job of giving back so I wanted to do something to give back.

“I feel like we’re doing great for the community.”

In the midst of the excitement, Kuzma sat down with Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News for this exclusive one-on-one interview. Here is how it went.

Deseret News: Congrats on being back in the city. First off, happy birthday.

Kyle Kuzma: Yep. Appreciate it, thank you.

DN: Were you aware that you share a birthday with Karl Malone?

KK: I did know that. I knew that for the longest time, especially in Utah. I know that it’s Pioneer Day today, too, so they’re throwing a little party there, too.

DN: So, we’re back in Flint and obviously you’ve got the big camp coming and you’re doing this event for the kids today, but why spend your birthday with the kids? You could’ve been anywhere in the world, tanning on the beach or anywhere, but why come here?

KK: Well, one of the biggest reasons is that my camp is (this week) so I couldn’t really move around like that, but this is my first time actually having a birthday here since I was probably like 16 so it’s a little change of pace, change of scenery but this is fun. This is fun stuff. This means much more than my birthday.

DN: How has this summer been for you, though? You’re transitioning from being a star player and really trying to take yourself to the next level, but how has it been for you this summer as opposed to last summer?

KK: Just more focused on being smarter with my workouts. I think last summer I just worked out as much as I could, but some days I’m smart with it of knowing when to go hard, when to work on little things and taking it easy sometimes, but I think that’s the biggest thing to have a longstanding career and a good year next year.

DN: I know you joked with me about having the Donovan Mitchell shoes on… (laughs)

KK: “Spiders.” (laughs)

DN: But how is your relationship with him? It seems like you guys have a real tight relationship. I saw him wish you a happy birthday and you two were both in the same draft class.

KK: Yeah, that’s my guy. We kind of come from like the same cloth from the simple fact of being overlooked and not many people expecting us to do what we kind of did in the league so I think right away off of that we kind of just got cool from those similarities, but he’s a great dude, great family and I can’t say enough about him. “Spider,” I love you. (laughs)

DN: With that being said, do you see the Utah Jazz as being one of the toughest opponents for y’all in the Western Conference this season?

KK: Yeah, for sure. Going to Utah is always tough, especially being a Laker. They’ve always had a certain type of pride while playing against the Lakers and the Jazz got good this offseason.

DN: I’m always bragging about my Flintstones all the time, but one thing I love about you guys is that you keep Flint, Michigan, at the forefront. You’ve got a Midwest guy out there in LeBron James…

KK: (Anthony Davis), too. He’s from Chicago.

DN: You’re right. But do you keep campaigning for Flint, with your teammates as well, like with the water crisis and letting them know what’s going on?

KK: Yeah, for sure. The team, especially LeBron, he’s one of the best at giving back. So, anything I can learn from veteran guys because they’ve been doing this for years and years with giving back so we’re always talking our communities and doing something big, especially being from the Midwest. Bron being from Akron and AD being from Chicago … similar backgrounds and demographics.

DN: Well, don’t want to take up too much of your time. Just want to tell you I’m proud of you and good luck. Kill it this season.

KK: Yep, I appreciate it.