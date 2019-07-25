SALT LAKE CITY — A man scheduled to go to trial in September on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl is in more trouble after prosecutors say he tried to bribe the victim and her family not to testify.

Anjel Miguel Rodriguez, 21, of Delta, was charged in November with rape, a first-degree felony; assault, a class A misdemeanor; and providing alcohol to minors, a class A misdemeanor.

The girl said Rodriguez came to her sister's apartment with a 30-pack of beer and the two and others began to drink. When the victim's sister passed out in a bedroom, Rodriguez said he was going to have sex with her, according to charging documents.

The victim and another girl prevented that from happening and then laid down next to the passed out sister, according to police. Rodriguez then pulled the 17-year-old into another room and raped her, the charges state. Investigators noted numerous bite marks on the teenager.

On July 18, the mother of the alleged victim called prosecutors to report that a person "had offered her $10,000.00 if the alleged victim would withdraw her cooperation in that matter," according to the new charging documents.

Upon further investigation, Millard County sheriff's deputies learned that another man was told of the bribery plan while incarcerated with Rodriguez and then passed along the offer. That man asked the victim's mother for a ride, and while driving "told her that the defendant’s family had money and would pay the alleged victim $10,000 if she would refuse to testify against the defendant," the charges state.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez was charged in 4th District Court with bribery to dismiss a criminal proceeding, a second-degree felony.

In 2017, Rodriguez was convicted of dealing in harmful materials to a minor and unlawful sexual activity with a minor. A charge of sexual exploitation of a minor was dismissed, according to court records.