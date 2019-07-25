SALT LAKE CITY — It’s still a few months before Disney+ arrives on Nov. 12, but the launch lineup for Disney’s streaming service has already been revealed at this point.

According to LifeHacker, the $7-a-month service will include a few new movies and shows, but will mostly rely on Disney’s back catalog. While Pixar and "Star Wars" fans will likely be happy with the content offerings, Marvel aficionados will need to wait a while for more Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures.

Marvel: CNET reports that Disney+ will only feature four Marvel movies at launch:

“Captain Marvel”

“Iron Man"

“Iron Man 3”

“Thor: The Dark World.”

"Avengers: Endgame" will arrive later on Dec. 1.

There’s no word on when any of the other “Avengers” movies or other solo adventures will pop up on the platform. But fan site What’s on Disney Plus notes Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said movies like “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok” will appear on Disney+ after their Netflix licenses expire.

"Star Wars": Meanwhile, the first seven “Star Wars” movies will be available on launch day, along with “Rogue One.”

“The Mandalorian,” a Jon Favreau-directed "Star Wars" series starring Pedro Pascal as the titular gunslinger, will also be available at launch. I previously reported for Deseret News that Favreau has already started work on a second season for “The Mandalorian,” which will be previewed at the D23 Expo next month.

Other notable "Star Wars" TV shows making their way to the service include “Star Wars Rebels” and “The Clone Wars,” which cover the unseen periods before and after the rise of Palpatine’s Galactic Empire.

Pixar: Pixar’s inclusion covers every movie from the animation studio except “Toy Story 4,” which recently arrived in theaters.

Other: New, exclusive shows arriving with the launch of the service include “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” “Forky Asks a Question” and a documentary series about Disneyland’s Imagineers.

Other shows include both iterations of “DuckTales,” “Boy Meets World” and “Andi Mack,” which was filmed in Utah, according to the Deseret News. “The Simpsons” will also be available on the platform at launch.

The full Disney+ lineup — besides what’s been mentioned above — is as follows:

Movies

"101 Dalmatians"

"A Goofy Movie"

"An Extremely Goofy Movie"

"Bambi"

"Born in China"

"Fantasia"

"Free Solo"

"Frozen"

"Fun and Fancy-Free"

"Hercules"

"High School Musical"

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids"

"Lilo & Stitch"

"Lady and The Tramp" (remake)

"Mary Poppins"

"Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers"

"Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

"Moana"

"Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

"Remember the Titans"

"Sleeping Beauty"

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"

"Steamboat Willie"

"The Good Dinosaur"

"The Little Mermaid"

"The Parent Trap" (1961)

"The Prince & The Pauper" (1990)

"The Princess Diaries"

"The Rocketeer"

"The Sorcerer’s Apprentice" (short)

"The Sword in the Stone"

"The Three Caballeros"

"Tron" (1982)

Television shows