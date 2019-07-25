SALT LAKE CITY — The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission was last week, but the celebration doesn’t stop there. This weekend, continue the celebration with an outdoor concert from the Utah Symphony, where the symphony will perform a selection of space-themed music. If symphony isn’t your style, never fear — this weekend features options for all, including a night of painting, an immersive local art exhibition, Disney music, and icy treats at Hogle Zoo.

‘Desert Twilight’ all-ages painting experience

For the art-inclined, head over to the The Paint Mixer for a night of painting. All ages and artistic abilities are welcome, and instruction and materials are all provided. Everyone will be able to try something new, and you’ll leave the night with a handcrafted masterpiece. Please arrive 15 minutes ahead of the class to get ready for your night of creation. July 26, 6:30 p.m., The Paint Mixer, 1327 E. 2100 South Suite 102, $35 for adults, $30 for children (thepaintmixer.com/salt-lake-studio/).

Ice Block Day

Jason Olson, Deseret News Eve, a Bornean orangutan, left, and her baby Acara, top enjoy a popsicle, as dad Eli keeps watch during the annual Ice Block Day at the Hogle Zoo on Saturday, July 18, 2009.

Hogle Zoo’s annual Ice Block Day is back on Saturday. Zoo animals get their favorite icy treats, like bloodsicles and piles of crushed ice, to cool off during the hot summer. Learn about how Hogle Zoo takes care of its animals every day of the year. Fun events and crafts, like painting with ice and digging in crushed ice for prizes, will be available to help guests keep cool as well. July 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $14.94 for children 3-12, free for children age 2 and under (hoglezoo.org).

‘A Symphonic Space Celebration’

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of NASA’s moon landing under the stars at the Deer Valley Music Festival. The Utah Symphony, conducted by Conner Gray Covington, will perform selections from Holst’s “The Planets,” Strauss’s “Also Sprach Zarathustra” and music from various films about space. July 26, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, Park City, $15-$79 (801-533-6683, deervalleymusicfestival.org).

‘An Evening of Disney’

If you love Disney’s movies and music, this event is for you. At Brigham Young Park in Temple Square, join Lindsay Hickman and guests to be transported through Disney’s beloved stories, including more than 70 years of movies. This live performance is free to the public. July 30, 7:30 p.m. Brigham Young Park, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events).

‘Dreamscapes’

Immerse yourself in “Dreamscapes,” a 14,000 square-foot labyrinth of physical and digital art. Created by more than 50 local Utah artists, “Dreamscapes” is a project of the Utah Arts Alliance and was created with reclaimed materials donated by local partners, making it Utah’s first completely environmentally sustainable immersive art attraction. “Dreamscapes” explores the nature of the subconscious and is suitable for all ages. July 26 and 27, noon-10 p.m.; July 28, noon-9 p.m.; the Gateway, 110 S. Rio Grande St., $15, free for children ages 2 and younger; present a dining receipt of $20 or more from any Gateway restaurant at the “Dreamscapes” box office and receive $5 off admission for two (dreamscapesslc.org).