How do those opposed to the inland port expect us to take them seriously when they act the way they do? While I appreciate their commitment to their cause, clashing with police does nothing to endear them or their cause to most of us. I'm embarrassed for them and certainly don't think they care much for "their cause." It seems that they really are looking to start a riot. Based on what I've seen from them, I'm now for the port.

Wayne Clark

Salt Lake City