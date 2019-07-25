LAYTON — Layton police say a tenant burning incense is responsible for a large fire that destroyed one building of an apartment complex earlier this week.

Angel David Colebrook, 20, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of reckless burning/endangering human life, and reckless endangerment.

On Monday, a large fire broke out at the Layton Meadows Apartments, 586 W. 1425 North. A building containing 24 units — 23 of which were being rented — was a total loss, according to fire officials.

Five tenants suffered minor injuries, including a person who jumped from a second story balcony.

Because the fire was difficult to contain and grew rapidly, fire investigators believe an accelerant was likely used, according to a statement from Layton police. They then determined the fire started in a ground floor apartment where Colebrook lived, according to a Davis County Jail report.

"The fire started as a result of his playing with a lighter and incense candle. Gasoline was a contributing factor to the fire as it had been stored within the apartment, and at some point prior to the fire, had spilled onto the floor of the home," the report states.

In 2017, Colebrook was convicted of aggravated assault in a domestic-violence case. According to charging documents, he threatened his pregnant girlfriend with a hunting knife during an argument. He was sentenced to six months in jail with credit for time served, followed by probation.

In 2018, he was charged with assault in another domestic violence-related case, but the charge was later dismissed, court records state.