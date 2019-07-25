SALT LAKE CITY — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, one of two dozen Democrats running for president, rolled out his plan to bring "Good Jobs to All Americans" Thursday at the National Governors Association's summer meeting.

Nearly 30 governors from around the country are gathered at the Grand America Hotel for the three-day meeting set to end Friday with a version of Donny and Marie Osmond's Las Vegas show.

Bullock, the outgoing chairman of the governors association, told the Deseret News after his presentation that ensuring the country's workers are prepared for emerging technology jobs is also an issue in the crowded Democratic presidential race.

"I think a lot of the division and challenges we have right now in our country is because the economy is not working for everyone," he said. "Part of what I've been talking about is everybody ought to have a fair shot at a better future."

That's what governors are working towards, too, Bullock said after an hourlong discussion that featured technology experts as well as governors, including Gov. Gary Herbert, who spoke of the need to address intergenerational poverty.

"I know every single one of the governors are certainly grappling with, 'How do we create greater opportunities," Bullock said. "We can’t just give speeches. We have to do things."

The Montana governor, the only Democrat in the presidential race who won in 2016 in a state that went for Republican President Donald Trump, is trailing in the polls and didn't make the cut for the first presidential debates in June.

He will be on the stage next Tuesday for the first of two CNN Democratic presidential debates, alongside a roster that includes Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig.

The frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who clashed in last month's debate, are among those Democratic presidential contenders debating on Wednesday.

"I guess relative to the rest of the field I got in late," Bullock said. "But I actually had a job to do. My legislature was still meeting and I wanted to make sure to get Medicaid expansion reauthorized."

That's part of his presidential pitch, offering something different as a red-state westerner in a party that he said too often focuses only on turning out "pockets of blue" voters.

"I bring a perspective outside Washington, D.C.," he said. "I have a divided government. My legislature is 60% Republican, yet we still get meaningful things done."

Bullock said there's still time for him to advance in the race by "talking about hopefully, the issues that really matter in people’s lives. Because I think at times, debates and things become detached with the challenges that people are facing."

His strategy, he said, is to "go all over, show up all over a state. When you think about it, most people’s lives are too busy or challenging for politics. … They don’t care that much. But they do care about hoping the government can work for them."