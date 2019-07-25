WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a West Valley man after they say he made multiple threats, including a threat to commit a "Trolley Square type incident."

John Clinton Carroll III, 55, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday for investigation of threatening a police officer, making a terroristic threat, threatening violence, intoxication and interfering with an arrest.

Carroll "had been served a three day vacate notice at his apartment for removing a security camera," a police affidavit states.

Carroll became angry, called police and "stated he was going to go ballistic, he was not going to take it anymore because he has rights," according to the affidavit. He then allegedly said that police would be at his house the next day, but he wouldn't elaborate and continued to call police, with his threats increasing with each call.

"(Carroll) made threats to shoot anyone he saw tomorrow. (He) stated he was going to kill everyone. (He) made threats of a Trolley Square type incident, mass death," the report states.

This prompted police to go to his apartment and surround it. Carroll told police "numerous times he would not come out without his gun," according to the affidavit.

After negotiating with him, police say an intoxicated Carroll came out of his residence and surrendered. But while being transported to jail, he threatened to kill the officer driving him and his family, and while seated in the booking area waiting to be processed, "any officer that walked through the doorway he would threaten to kill them," the report states.