SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health-tech leader Health Catalyst jumped into the public markets Thursday and the freshly minted stock shot up some 40 percent in early trading.

The company raised $182 million via the sale of 7 million shares at pre-market pricing of $26 per share. The successful launch comes just six months after a $100 million funding round in February that pushed the company's valuation above the vaunted $1 billion, or "unicorn" benchmark.

The 11-year-old company emerged from work conducted by former Intermountain Healthcare employees aiming to collect, digitize and analyze health care-related data in a way that helps providers find efficiencies, optimize patient outcomes and reduce mistakes.

Company CEO Dan Burton told the Deseret News in a February interview that the company has found success by helping modernize an industry that has lagged behind many others in eliminating paper-based record keeping and other, outdated, analytics methods.

"Health care as an industry is undergoing a pretty significant transformation right now, and one of the real drivers of that transformation is that, up until a few years ago, the information about you as a patient was still a paper-based operation," Burton said. "There is not a lot of analysis you can apply to paper records and that’s just started to meaningfully transform to digital.

"That digital crossover opens up this new horizon of significant opportunities to start harvesting and analyzing that data to help guide good decisions."

Before Thursday's public offering, the company had raised over $370 million in funding. Health Catalyst retained investment giants Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to lead its IPO process. The company's stock is trading under the HCAT symbol on the NASDAQ exchange.

Fraser Bullock, Health Catalyst board chairman and managing director of Lehi-based Sorenson Capital, told the Deseret News earlier this year that his company has invested some $15 million over the last five years in Health Catalyst and, even among Utah's roster of highly successful life science and technology companies, Health Catalyst is distinguishing itself.

"We could see early on that there was import in their vision," Bullock said. "What’s been accomplished is nothing short of astonishing. They focus on saving lives and helping people who are in a moment of medical care needs that can have a very significant impact on their lives.

"It’s all about helping people."

This story will be updated throughout the day.