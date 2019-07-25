SALT LAKE CITY — In addition to it being Pioneer Day on Wednesday, a number of birthdays of notable people in the Utah basketball community were celebrated.

Starting with the oldest, there was Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone, who turned 56. Then there was former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma, who is now 24. Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles' twin son and daughter, Jacob and Milla, officially turn 3 on Thursday, but given they are in Australia, it was celebrated Wednesday in the United States.

Social media posts appeared to honor each person.

First, Malone.

For Karl Malone's 56th birthday, a reminder that the Mailman delivered plenty of highlights ✉️ pic.twitter.com/UY1dsQ5SY7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 24, 2019

Kuzma celebrated his day in his native Flint, Michigan, by giving back to the community.

Kyle Kuzma celebrates his 24th birthday with the kids at the Flint downtown YMCA. pic.twitter.com/rRLfnIUbj3 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 24, 2019

Appreciate all my kids in our safe place program much love🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/53EoJ9FBVP — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 25, 2019

Both Joe and Renae Ingles reflected on their kids' births in posts on Instagram.