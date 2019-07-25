SALT LAKE CITY — In addition to it being Pioneer Day on Wednesday, a number of birthdays of notable people in the Utah basketball community were celebrated.Comment on this story
Starting with the oldest, there was Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone, who turned 56. Then there was former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma, who is now 24. Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles' twin son and daughter, Jacob and Milla, officially turn 3 on Thursday, but given they are in Australia, it was celebrated Wednesday in the United States.
Social media posts appeared to honor each person.
First, Malone.
Kuzma celebrated his day in his native Flint, Michigan, by giving back to the community.
Both Joe and Renae Ingles reflected on their kids' births in posts on Instagram.