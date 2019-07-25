SANDY — It wasn’t so much the loss, but how Real Salt Lake lost its Leagues Cup game to Tigres that was so discouraging for midfielder Nick Besler.

Sure a 1-0 score looks respectable, but there was little doubt who the best team at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday night was.

Mexican club Tigres was always going to have more possession — it pays a ton more money than MLS teams on player salaries to make sure that happens — but Besler said RSL helped make that possession even easier.

“They’re a really good team. They had the ball for the majority of the game and I think we helped them out quite a bit. We gave away the ball a little cheaply at times, and I think if we kept the ball and made them defend for longer periods of the game maybe we could’ve got a result out of this game,” said Besler.

“It would’ve been nice to play a little better and a little sharper when we had the ball.”

Tigres’ quality and pressure had a lot to do with those struggles, but what could Real Salt Lake have done to mitigate the tilted field?

It goes back a bit to what coach Mike Petke has said in the past: the players trusting in themselves a bit more and taking more risks.

“We knew we couldn’t sit back. We knew it was going to be difficult to press high up the field, so our idea was to get into somewhat of a medium block and look for opportunities to break lines and pressure, and I thought maybe we could’ve had a bit more bite in that, bit more organized and at the end of the day a bit more urgency to step out and not make it so easy at times,” Petke said.

He said his backline could’ve done that by being more brave and trusting in their 1-on-1 defending. In turn, that would’ve allowed the midfielders to step higher up the field and close down some of Tigres’ passing lanes. That might’ve helped RSL disrupt the long stretches when Tigers knocked the ball around the RioT pitch at will — perhaps forcing a few turnovers and creating a few extra scoring chances.

There were moments it happened, but not nearly enough to worry Tigres.

In bowing out in the quarterfinals of the inaugural Leagues Cup, which pits MLS teams against Mexico clubs, RSL can now quickly turns its attention back to league play and a game this weekend FC Dallas.

Petke said the tough loss against a superior Tigres squad might actually be good preparation for the important Western Conference clash.

“A very tough game, which is going to be very similar to this one. They play similar style, possession, overload centrally. If anything, this could be a good preparation for us for the Dallas game,” said Petke.

There will inevitably be some tired legs as most of RSL regular’s played on Wednesday in a game Petke said was important to do well in.

“We wanted to win this game and advance in the tournament — there’s a lot of money at stake for the players, there’s a big bonus package for all the players involved in this tournament. I was hoping it was a way to get them extra money that they deserve for working hard,” said Petke.

His team was “chasing shadows” far too often though and giving away the ball far too cheaply to have expected anything other than what unfolded on Wednesday.