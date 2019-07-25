Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
A cat runs past Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) during the last minutes of a Leagues Cup soccer match against the UANL Tigres at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Real Salt Lake lost 0-1.

SALT LAKE CITY — As the clock reached second-half stoppage time in Real Salt Lake’s Leagues Cup game Wednesday night versus Tigres UANL at Rio Tinto Stadium, RSL’s deficit was close to doubling from 1-0 to 2-0 when the home team was saved by a cat.

Yes, a cat.

In the 92nd minute, Tigres got a counter attack going when suddenly a feline darted out on to the field and ran straight into the area, right by RSL goalkeper Nick Rimando. That would have appeared to give Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac a good look at a shot, but perhaps he was distracted, too, as he fired off an errant shot.

The cat was ultimately removed from the field, but its presence provided some funny tweets, particularly given that a similar episode happened with a duck last season at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Other links

Comment on this story

And finally ...

It was announced exactly three months ago that University of Utah gymnast MyKayla Skinner would be leaving school to pursue a spot on the 2020 United States Olympic team, and on Wednesday, she opened up about her decision in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

For those of you who don’t know much about my comeback, I have been training since May. In college during the summer I played with some old elite skills here and there but nothing serious... Everything I put together for the U.S. Classic was all within the last two months 😵 ➖ After being an Olympic alternate in 2016 I always had the desire of returning to elite. No one really understands how hard it was being an alternate and training just as hard as the final five and being ready at any moment in case you were needed. Watching the girls compete in team finals lit a 🔥🔥🔥 inside me so I knew that even though I had committed to being a college athlete I'd have some unfinished business in elite to win an Olympic gold medal. ➖ Besides just winning a medal, the 🔥🔥🔥 inside of me pushes me to be the best I can be and have all my hard work pay off. With God anything is possible and that’s what has gotten me to this point! I know I might not be super flexible and my gymnastics has room to improve, but I just want to say thank you to everyone who has believed in me and helped me get through this long journey. My fans make me the happiest and I’m so grateful being a role model to so many amazing people. This has been so unreal and I’m beyond grateful for all the opportunities I have had already. ➖ 2020 here we come!!! 🤸🏼‍♀️🥇 Xoxo MyKayla 💕

A post shared by MyKayla Skinner (@mykaylaskinner2016) on

Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com
Add a comment