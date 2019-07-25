SALT LAKE CITY — As the clock reached second-half stoppage time in Real Salt Lake’s Leagues Cup game Wednesday night versus Tigres UANL at Rio Tinto Stadium, RSL’s deficit was close to doubling from 1-0 to 2-0 when the home team was saved by a cat.

Yes, a cat.

In the 92nd minute, Tigres got a counter attack going when suddenly a feline darted out on to the field and ran straight into the area, right by RSL goalkeper Nick Rimando. That would have appeared to give Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac a good look at a shot, but perhaps he was distracted, too, as he fired off an errant shot.

Can we adopt this cat? 🐈 pic.twitter.com/8eXQcaxQZC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2019

The cat was ultimately removed from the field, but its presence provided some funny tweets, particularly given that a similar episode happened with a duck last season at Rio Tinto Stadium.

If the cat builds upon this spirited, late-game cameo with more consistency in training, @petkemike has the steal of the Summer Transfer Window. #LeaguesCup #MLS #RSL https://t.co/PqKObjnpgb — Jason York (@JYonSports) July 25, 2019

But under current MLS rules, RSL would have MLS priority for #RSLcat as a discovery player if he signed with MLS, right? So any other MLS club would have to trade with RSL for the cat’s rights first? — Scott Boone (@Writerinlaw) July 25, 2019

Surprising pace, stamina, and so elusive in the box. #RSLcat is the complete package https://t.co/cx1QT1uvjl — Chris Hoyt (@coachhoytski) July 25, 2019

RSL Cat heatmap. Likes to stay wide and deep. pic.twitter.com/UtQ7U7BcSu — Mark McClure (@mrkmcclr) July 25, 2019

What do you mean RSL are playing with 10 players what about the cat, that's full team. https://t.co/IR0jLhkJtJ — Shola Cole (@sholacole74) July 25, 2019

First RSL has the duck, now the cat, I am worried for what comes next! — Jared Dain (@greatdain1) July 25, 2019

The cat came *this* close to dispossessing Andre-Pierre Gignac.



Honestly more than most defenders can ever say. #RSL #LeaguesCup https://t.co/0pRcxjTiyv — Jonathan Sigal (@JonathanSigal) July 25, 2019

First the Rio Tinto duck. Now the cat. The wildlife academy is paying off. (Check out the closing speed! Shuts down the attack with ease.) #RSL pic.twitter.com/erFNayZ25x — Mark McClure (@mrkmcclr) July 25, 2019

