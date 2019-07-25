SALT LAKE CITY — As the clock reached second-half stoppage time in Real Salt Lake’s Leagues Cup game Wednesday night versus Tigres UANL at Rio Tinto Stadium, RSL’s deficit was close to doubling from 1-0 to 2-0 when the home team was saved by a cat.
Yes, a cat.
In the 92nd minute, Tigres got a counter attack going when suddenly a feline darted out on to the field and ran straight into the area, right by RSL goalkeper Nick Rimando. That would have appeared to give Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac a good look at a shot, but perhaps he was distracted, too, as he fired off an errant shot.
The cat was ultimately removed from the field, but its presence provided some funny tweets, particularly given that a similar episode happened with a duck last season at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Other linksComment on this story
- Former Spanish Fork, University of Utah lineman Isaac Asiata signs with Buffalo Bills
- John Stockton's son moving from Germany to France to continue pro basketball career
- The Salt Lake Bees set a franchise record for most home runs in a game
And finally ...
It was announced exactly three months ago that University of Utah gymnast MyKayla Skinner would be leaving school to pursue a spot on the 2020 United States Olympic team, and on Wednesday, she opened up about her decision in an Instagram post.