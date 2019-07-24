WEST VALLEY CITY — About 50 people gathered outside the Utah office of federal immigration enforcers Wednesday evening for a somber protest of detention centers at the U.S. border, heralding migrant families there as today’s pioneers.

The demonstration capped off Pioneer Day celebrations commemorating the arrival of Latter-day Saints in Utah in 1847. Its organizers, a handful of college students who are members of the faith, drew a link between the wagon trains of more than a century ago and today's caravans of mostly Central American migrants to the border.

Annie Knox, Deseret News Saane Siale addresses fellow demonstrators at a Wednesday gathering outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in West Valley City.

"Maybe the LDS pioneers would have been asylum seekers, had that term been around," said organizer Jorden Jackson, a social science researcher and president of the Provo Women’s March. On Pioneer Day in Utah, she continued, "everyone gets the day off to go spend time with their families, but just thinking about the irony of this — go spend time with your families on this holiday today, even though asylum seekers are now separated from their children — it hits home."

The group planned to spend the night on the sidewalk outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in West Valley City near the Maverik Center arena.

During a mellow, hourlong rally, several voiced opposition to what they called inhumane conditions at cramped detention centers and asked for more empathy for those hoping to start a new life in the United States.

“Wake up,” urged Saane Siale, a daughter of Tongan immigrants who has worked with an organization that helps people obtain legal permission to live in the U.S.

Siale choked back emotion as she told the group she has assisted mothers and children who are fleeing domestic violence, rape and other types of persecution.

“We have families that cannot wait," she said. "We have families that need to build better lives now, right now.”

Those in attendance were mostly young adults, some with toddlers on their shoulders and others holding signs that read “Close the camps,” and “Mormons for the humane treatment of migrants and refugees."

Several closed their eyes and held hands as they listened to poems about those who previously brought their own culture with them after making a new home in the U.S.

Anna Salvania, another organizer of the event, pointed out that violence in the Midwest drove Latter-day Saints to Utah, then a part of Mexico.

"They were fleeing persecution and wanting a safe environment from all of these people that should have been protecting them," she said. "We have a responsibility to help modern-day pioneers, and to fight racism in all its forms."

Salvania and Jackson decided to plan the event after feeling overwhelmed by news reports and struggling to find a way to help. They were inspired by a group of Jewish activists in New Jersey, they said, who drew a connection between today's detention centers and concentration camps of World War II.

Jackson said she is heartened by Utah's friendliness toward refugees, a sentiment state Rep. Angela Romero echoed the rally. The Salt Lake City Democrat urged the group to pressure Utah’s congressional delegation to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

“It bothers me when we stereotype a whole group of individuals as criminals when all they're doing is coming to the United States of America" to pursue a better life, she said. Romero noted that even though her own family lived in what is now Utah prior to 1848, she is sometimes the target of harassment.

“I think it’s important for people to know that people in Utah won’t tolerate this,” she said.

In a Wednesday statement, ICE declined to detail how many it has taken into custody recently in Utah but said it prioritizes the arrests of those who threaten safety and security.

No law enforcement officers of any kind could be seen outside the office complex during the demonstration. As the sun set, several at the gathering listened to music, unfurled space blankets and chatted quietly as fireworks shot off in the distance.