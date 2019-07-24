SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller had his second meeting with Congress on Wednesday with the House Intelligence Committee where he focused on the Russian investigation.

Specifically, Mueller spoke about how Russian may have meddled in the 2016 election. He was a little more forceful in his second meeting, according to The Washington Post, and remained adamant that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Social media responded to the hearing:

This can be lost in the expectations game, but Mueller states in no uncertain terms that the US president welcomed a foreign adversary's interference in American democracy: https://t.co/CbsI5VPmIA — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 24, 2019

Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election: “This wasn’t a single attempt. They’re doing it as we sit here.” — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 24, 2019

Per NBC's tracker, Mueller has deflected or declined to answer a question 155 times so far today — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) July 24, 2019

On the one hand the Mueller sputtered a bit. On the other, he said Trump wasn’t exonerated, could be charged after he left office, was “generally untruthful” in his answers, accused his team of lying, misleading and covering up, and called his love of WikiLeaks problematic — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 24, 2019

Entire premise of today's hearings was that the movie would be better than the book. No one anticipated what was to happen, that Mueller would show himself to be doddering and not in command, raising huge questions about who actually ran the investigation and to what ends. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 24, 2019

Asked if Trump's written answers were "not only inadequate and incomplete, because he didn't answer many of your questions, but where he did his answers showed that he wasn't always being truthful," Mueller said, "I would say, uh: generally." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 24, 2019

It's funny how much the Mueller testimony today resembles the Office Space scene where the Bobs try to figure out what Tom Smykowski actually does at work each day.



"What would you say you do here?" pic.twitter.com/2QbetHk2hu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/tribelaw/status/1154110883334934529

If this Mueller testimony was supposed to be “the movie”, it’s a Terrence Malick movie. Democrats are a political party that does not know how to do politics. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 24, 2019

Wow >> Mueller says he didn’t subpoena the president “because of the necessity of expediting” the investigation.



The expectation was that Trump would fight the subpoena, Mueller said, and that would drag out the investigation. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 24, 2019