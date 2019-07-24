Alex Brandon, AP
Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Washington.
SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller had his second meeting with Congress on Wednesday with the House Intelligence Committee where he focused on the Russian investigation.

Specifically, Mueller spoke about how Russian may have meddled in the 2016 election. He was a little more forceful in his second meeting, according to The Washington Post, and remained adamant that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

