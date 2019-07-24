1 of 6
SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller spoke in front of the lawmakers on Wednesday about his investigation into President Donald Trump and Russia.
Mueller spent the morning talking with the House Judiciary Committee and faces more questions from the House Intelligence Committee later on Wednesday.
As The New York Times explained, Republicans largely attacked Mueller and his investigation, while Democrats tried to elevate his words. Republicans suggested that the investigation was misguided. Democrats, meanwhile, dug deeper into the specifics of the report.
Social media reacted to Mueller’s hearing throughout