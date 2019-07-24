SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller answered questions in front of lawmakers on Wednesday about his investigation into President Donald Trump and potential ties to Russia.

The investigation began at about 6 a.m. MT and went through until 10 a.m. MT — a nearly four-hour interview.

Mueller spoke with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning and will face questions from the House Intelligence Committee later on Wednesday.

As The New York Times reported, the Republicans largely attacked Mueller and his investigation. Democrats tried to dig deeper into his investigation.

If you missed the Mueller hearing, there are plenty of videos of some of the highlights. We’ve corralled a few noteworthy videos from the hearing and shared them below.

The video of another key moment:



Buck: "Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?"



Mueller: "Yes."



Buck: "You believe that you could charge the president of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?"



Mueller: "Yes."

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/REBbQsSMYl — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 24, 2019

Congressman: "Could you charge the President with a crime after he left office?"



Mueller: "Yes."#MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/ZCx89HWfE1 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) July 24, 2019

WATCH: Mueller defends his hiring practices for the staff who worked in the special counsel's investigation. https://t.co/ZaNgDwkj5V pic.twitter.com/AsI7mx6KOF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 24, 2019

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: "Your investigation found evidence that President Trump took steps to terminate the special counsel. Correct?"



Robert Mueller: "Correct." https://t.co/fTHRI6DpGw #MuellerHearings pic.twitter.com/GVPnzTbpiO — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2019

Former special counsel Robert Mueller confirms that President Trump asked staff to falsify records relevant to the ongoing investigation. #MuellerHearings https://t.co/JSNZ7AlTNl pic.twitter.com/oW3iOjiLmz — CNN International (@cnni) July 24, 2019

On those who tried to inhibit the Russia investigation…



Mueller: “I think there are probably a spectrum of witnesses in terms of those who are not telling the full truth, and those who are outright liars.”#MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/ZA82SzrFvn — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) July 24, 2019

Mueller forcefully confronts the narrative he staffed his team with 'angry Democrats.'



“I have been in this business for almost 25 years, and in those 25 years I have not had occastion once to ask somebody about their political affiliation. It is not done.” #MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/JqEbJdZpow — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) July 24, 2019

During his congressional hearing, Mueller said that the Trump admin impeded his investigation into Russian election interference pic.twitter.com/t43WhFzkRd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 24, 2019

Rep. Demings: Did "lies by Trump campaign officials and administration officials" impede your investigation?



Robert Mueller: "I would generally agree with that." pic.twitter.com/Mzya2TnARY — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) July 24, 2019

Rep. Lieu: "The reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of OLC opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president. Correct?"



Mueller: "That is correct." https://t.co/m9KGQtpbkx pic.twitter.com/djuXTsVmkJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2019

"Did your investigation find that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from one of the candidates winning?"



Robert Mueller: "Yes."



"And which candidate would that be?"



Mueller: "Well, it would be Trump. The president." https://t.co/4TAVylFt1B #MuellerHearings pic.twitter.com/SfFVm7Np9E — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2019