SALT LAKE CITY — Special counsel Robert Mueller answered questions in front of lawmakers on Wednesday about his investigation into President Donald Trump and potential ties to Russia.
The investigation began at about 6 a.m. MT and went through until 10 a.m. MT — a nearly four-hour interview.
Mueller spoke with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning and will face questions from the House Intelligence Committee later on Wednesday.
As The New York Times reported, the Republicans largely attacked Mueller and his investigation. Democrats tried to dig deeper into his investigation.
If you missed the Mueller hearing, there are plenty of videos of some of the highlights. We’ve corralled a few noteworthy videos from the hearing and shared them below.