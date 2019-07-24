SALT LAKE CITY — The Pac-12 football championship game will have a new destination for the 2020 and 2021 seasons: Las Vegas.

League commissioner Larry Scott made the announcement during his press conference at the Pac-12 Football Media Day Wednesday in Hollywood, California.

The title game will be played at the Raiders’ new stadium in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 season.

“It is truly a state-of-the-art facility in every respect,” Scott said. “It’s going to be a fantastic destination for fans to enjoy.”

The football championship game has been played at Levi’s Stadium — home of the San Francisco 49ers — in Santa Clara, California, since 2014 and will be there again in 2019, with this year’s game being televised on ABC.

“I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium for what has been a fantastic five-year run, and we look forward to what will be another exciting championship event in Santa Clara this year,” Scott said in a news release. “The 49ers and Levi's Stadium have been great partners in building our flagship football event and taking it to new heights."

Las Vegas has turned into a destination for Pac-12 championships. The conference has hosted its men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas since 2013 — first at the MGM Grand Garden Arena from 2013-16, then at T-Mobile Arena starting in 2017, with a contract through 2020. The league also moved its women’s basketball tournament to Las Vegas last year and will be there again in 2020.

“The Raiders are excited to host Pac-12 universities and their passionate fans in Las Vegas for the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Games,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a news release. “The Raiders are proud to work alongside the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority and MGM Resorts International in helping to bring this showcase event to the newest world-class venue in Las Vegas. We’d like to thank Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott and the Pac-12 universities and fans for this tremendous opportunity.”

Destinations for future Pac-12 football championships beyond the 2021 season will be announced at a later date, the conference announced.

Utah played in the 2018 Pac-12 title game, losing to Washington 10-3 in its first time reaching the championship game. The Utes are favored to win this year's Pac-12 title in the preseason media poll released Wednesday.

Tickets for the 2019 title game go on sale Wednesday and are available at Pac-12.com/tickets. The game will take place Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. MT.