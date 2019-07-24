SALT LAKE CITY — The Deseret News Classic spans age levels, abilities and lengths, with something for everyone across the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.

In the 50th edition of the famed races, runners got up early on an overcast Pioneer Day to take part in the tradition, including running the 5K.

Brandon Parrado was the first to cross the finish line at Liberty Park on the 24th of July with a time of 15:50.1. Finishing second was Cody Madsen, finishing with a time of 16:14.4 and rounding out the top three was Ryan Barrus, who ran a 16:35.1. Finishing fourth was Camren Todd, who crossed the tape clocked at 16:35.9 and finishing fifth was Kaden Torres, timed at 17:51.2.

In the women’s group, Jasmine Yardley was the first woman to cross the finish line, finishing with a time of 18:43.3 — good for ninth overall. Alayna Wardle came in second in the women’s division, finishing at 19:33.1, Carissa Hofeling finished third with a time of 20:08.9, Abigail Gray finished fourth with a time of 20:27.4 and rounding out the top five was Mary Ann Nielsen, who finished with a time of 21:15.6.