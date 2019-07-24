SALT LAKE CITY — Campers woke up along South Temple this morning to the sounds of motorcycles and heavy crowds arriving to see the Days of '47 Parade.

As she folded blankets on an inflatable bed at the edge of the sidewalk, Rebecca Richardson, of Clinton, said she arrived yesterday at 5:30 p.m. with friends to set up camp.

She said arriving at the parade has been a five-year tradition for her and her friends.

"I think it's all fun," she said.

Other campers were still sleeping half an hour before the parade through downtown Salt Lake City, while others sat outside their tents.

This story will be updated.