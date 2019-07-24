SALT LAKE CITY — Jonathan Kotter continued his Pioneer Day tradition by winning the Deseret News Marathon for the fifth time in a row.

Jamie Alvizo won the women's race.

The 34-year-old Kotter finished the 26.2-mile race in 2:26:14.3, averaging 5:35 miles, for the victory in the men's race on Wednesday morning.

Fritz Van de Kamp came in second with a time of 2:30:18 followed by Daniel Bishop (2:36:49.5).

In the women's race, Saratogo Springs runner Alvizo finished in first place in 3:22:50.2. Park City's Caitlin van den Bert (3:24:16.2) took second while Layton's Lisa Winmill (3:26:15.5) was third.

