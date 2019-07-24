SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Currell and Sarah Sellers took top honors in the Deseret News Half Marathon early Wednesday morning.

Currell outdistanced Sandy's Albert Wint by 23 seconds as the Bountiful runner finished in 1:11:02.1. Sandy's Wint took second in 1:11:25.2 followed by West Valley City's Melchor Suaste (1:19:19.4).

Sellers, a runner from Tucson, Arizona, cruised to a first-place finish in the women's race with a blistering time of 1:12:56.5. Salt Lake City's Angie Nickerson (1:16:51.4) placed second and Alpine's Tawny Bybee (1:19:19.4) came in third.

