SALT LAKE CITY — Jared Ward and Grayson Murphy got their Pioneer Day holiday off to a good start by winning the Deseret News 1oK races.

Ward, the former BYU star, won the men's race in a time of 28:24.2. That was 14.4 seconds quicker than second-place finisher Luis Orta of Broomfield, Colorado, who clocked a 28:38.6. Kaysville's Jason Lynch took third in 29:31.5.

Murphy, a former University of Utah standout, won the women's race with a time of 32:47.1 over Hiruni Wijayaratne of Broomfield, Colorado (33:31.6) and South Jordan's Sylvia Bedford (34:00.3).

More to come.