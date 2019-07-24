1 of 8
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jared Ward, left, and Luis Orta compete during the Deseret News 10K in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Ward won and Orta was second.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jared Ward and Grayson Murphy got their Pioneer Day holiday off to a good start by winning the Deseret News 1oK races.

Ward, the former BYU star, won the men's race in a time of 28:24.2. That was 14.4 seconds quicker than second-place finisher Luis Orta of Broomfield, Colorado, who clocked a 28:38.6. Kaysville's Jason Lynch took third in 29:31.5.

Murphy, a former University of Utah standout, won the women's race with a time of 32:47.1 over Hiruni Wijayaratne of Broomfield, Colorado (33:31.6) and South Jordan's Sylvia Bedford (34:00.3).

More to come.

Joe Coles
