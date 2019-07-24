SALT LAKE CITY — Mark another first for the Utah football program, and this is a big one with plenty of expectations.
For the first time since joining the Pac-12, the Utes are predicted to win the league title, according to the conference preseason media poll released Wednesday morning at Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood, California.
Utah earned 12 votes from the 35 media voters to win the conference title, edging out Oregon (11) and Washington (nine). The Utes reached the Pac-12 Championship game last year for the first time, losing 10-3 to the Huskies.
Utah is the overwhelming favorite to win the South Division, receiving 33 first-place votes and 206 points overall and is followed by USC (167, two first-place votes), Arizona State and UCLA (118), Arizona (85) and Colorado (46).
Oregon is favored to win the North Division with 17 first-place votes and 190 overall points. The Ducks are followed by Washington (189, 17 first-place votes), Stanford (129), Washington State (108, one first-place vote), California (81) and Oregon State (38).
