SALT LAKE CITY — Mark another first for the Utah football program, and this is a big one with plenty of expectations.

For the first time since joining the Pac-12, the Utes are predicted to win the league title, according to the conference preseason media poll released Wednesday morning at Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood, California.

.@Utah_Football tops the 2019 #Pac12FB Preseason Poll, while @oregonfootball is picked to win the North, in a poll of 35 media members who cover the league.



Full story: https://t.co/88GPhD5bir pic.twitter.com/Od0F7mNvQN — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 24, 2019

Utah earned 12 votes from the 35 media voters to win the conference title, edging out Oregon (11) and Washington (9). The Utes reached the Pac-12 Championship game last year for the first time, losing 10-3 to the Huskies.

Utah is the overwhelming favorite to win the South Division, receiving 33 first-place votes and 206 points overall and is followed by USC (167, two first-place votes), Arizona State and UCLA (118), Arizona (85) and Colorado (46).

Oregon is favored to win the North Division with 17 first-place votes and 190 overall points. The Ducks are followed by Washington (189, 17, first-place votes), Stanford (129), Washington State (108, one first-place vote), California (81) and Oregon State (38).

Check back for more on this story.