There is a hill in Ontario County, New York, known to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the Hill Cumorah. Through a series of purchases from 1923 to 1928, the hill and surrounding farmland, totaling 487 acres, were acquired by the church.

Kenneth Mays View of the staging and seating areas from the top of the Hill Cumorah.

Following the major acquisition of the hill in 1928, the first Book of Mormon Pageant was presented at the Smith Manchester frame home some 3 miles from the hill. In 1936, a pageant was staged at the base of the hill with the audience sitting on the hillside. The following year, things were reversed with the audience at the base viewing the presentation above them on the slope of the hill. (See Larry C. Porter contribution in "Sacred Places, Vol. 2: New York and Pennsylvania," edited by LaMar C. Berrett, pages 159-160.)

The essence of the presentation is to portray stories found in the Book of Mormon and the role of the Prophet Joseph Smith in bringing that book to the world. According to literature distributed by the church at the pageant, the pageant is “a testimony through drama, music, and spoken word that Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world.”

The presentation uses stunning sound and special effects along with 800 cast and crew members, most of whom are volunteers. Unofficial estimates suggest that some 350,000 volunteer hours are needed for one pageant season. Beginning at dusk, this outdoor spectacle has as many as 8,000 viewers on a single evening.

In 2018 it was announced that the Hill Cumorah Pageant would be one of several pageants that would be discontinued following the presentations in 2020 (see "Church finalizes pageant decision: 4 to end, 3 to continue," by Tad Walch, Deseret News, Dec. 5, 2018).