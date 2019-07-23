The top male and female eaters secured spots in the 2020 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, to be held in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where they will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut, who downed 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes during this year's event, while Miki Sudo finished 31 hot dogs in the women's division. The Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest attracts over 40,000 fans each year and is broadcast on ESPN to nearly 2 million viewers, according to the contest's website.

