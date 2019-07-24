SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time to talk some football.

The Pac-12 Football Media Day is here, with coaches and players from the league’s 12 schools set to field questions from all sorts of media outlets.

Utah has coach Kyle Whittingham at this year’s annual event, along with running back Zack Moss and defensive end Bradlee Anae — here's how to tune in to the event.

Storylines to follow include where the Utes will finish in the preseason media poll, as well as what Utah players will land on the all-conference team.

Follow along to stay up-to-date on the news of the day.