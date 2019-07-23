The program included a ribbon cutting and a tour of a building, as well time for members of the community to visit during an open house. The station at 4160 S. 6400 West closed for an extensive remodel in summer 2018, including increasing the structure to be able to better serve residents in the southwest area of the city.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.