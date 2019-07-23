CENTERVILLE — The heat on Tuesday caused a road buckling incident that shut down several lanes of I-15, a spokesman for the Utah Department of Transportation said.

Three northbound lanes near Parrish Lane were closed shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, leaving only the right two lanes open. The road was patched and reopened by 6:45 p.m.

"This is something that happens when we experience extreme heat like we have over the past few days, especially in the older pavements," Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said. "Every summer we’ll have a few of these incidents."

Gleason said he expected the lane closures would cause "major delays" while crews worked to temporarily fix the freeway, and urged commuters to take Legacy Parkway instead. Workers will return at a later time to permanently repair the issue.

The National Weather Service put a heat advisory in place for the northern Wasatch Front through midnight Tuesday, with temperatures reaching into triple digits.