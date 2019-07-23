SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man who police say caused a chain reaction accident that resulted in a South Salt Lake police motorcycle officer almost being hit has been booked into jail after being treated for drugs and a broken neck.

Adam Mckabe Lindquist, 43, of Midvale, was arrested Saturday for investigation of two counts of drug possession, being in a stolen vehicle, failing to stop for police, reckless driving, and six other misdemeanors or infractions.

On July 15, police say Lindquist, while driving in a stolen F-150 with license plates stolen from another vehicle, jumped the curb near 3000 S. State, knocked down two light poles and a fire hydrant, causing the hydrant to shatter and debris to fly toward a South Salt Lake officer on a motorcycle.

If not for a car that had pulled up to the officer just moments earlier and blocked much of the flying debris, police say officer Corey Jorgensen would have been hit. Jorgensen jumped off his bike to avoid being hit directly by Lindquist's truck, but still received minor injuries when he was struck by one of the falling poles.

After nearly hitting the officer, Lindquist continued in the truck, "crossed over the median on State Street going (the) wrong way down the road until impacting into a building at a high rate of speed," a Salt Lake County Jail report states.

Lindquist then got out and ran until he was captured by Salt Lake police.

A "loaded syringe" was discovered in Lindquist's sock and inside his backpack, investigators found "two vials and a yellow baggie with a brown tar-like substance," the report states. "Inside of the bag one of the vials had a clear liquid inside that" tested positive for methamphetamine.

The brown liquid was suspected to be heroin, police said. Multiple vehicle and trailer titles with different names were also found in the backpack and uncapped syringes were found on the floor of the stolen truck, according to the report.

Lindquist was taken to a local hospital where he remained for several days to be treated for a broken neck, drug usage and other injuries, the report states.

"The suspect would fall asleep and appear unconscious when I was not speaking with him. The suspect admitted to me that he had used both meth and heroin earlier in the day and that he has had a drug problem since he was 19. The suspect could not tell me why he crashed, he just stated that he fell asleep at the wheel and only remembered the second and third parts of the collisions," the arresting officer wrote.

Lindquist, who has a lengthy criminal history, was most recently charged July 10 with misdemeanor drug possession, and was charged in June with several felonies for possessing stolen checks and a credit card, according to court records. In May, he was charged with forgery, a third-degree felony.