Ever notice how pretty much every time someone says some type of universal health coverage won't work in the U.S., they have good affordable health insurance themselves?

I am a 64-year-old retiree on a fixed income, and I am unable to afford the more than $800 per month for the least expensive insurance available with a deductible over $5,000. I am on my second year of going without insurance and paying my own way.

Can someone please explain why a recent MRI cost $450 with self pay, but the same MRI at the same facility through insurance is $1,500-plus?

Yes indeed, a great system. I am counting the days and keeping my fingers crossed until Medicare eligibility.

Gary Gourley

Orem