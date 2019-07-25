Ever notice how pretty much every time someone says some type of universal health coverage won't work in the U.S., they have good affordable health insurance themselves?1 comment on this story
I am a 64-year-old retiree on a fixed income, and I am unable to afford the more than $800 per month for the least expensive insurance available with a deductible over $5,000. I am on my second year of going without insurance and paying my own way.
Can someone please explain why a recent MRI cost $450 with self pay, but the same MRI at the same facility through insurance is $1,500-plus?
Yes indeed, a great system. I am counting the days and keeping my fingers crossed until Medicare eligibility.
Gary Gourley
Orem