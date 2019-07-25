The DN article “The heat goes on: June toastiest on record, July may follow” predicted the current record-breaking, life-threatening heat wave in the eastern U.S. — likely a consequence of a damaged climate.

Is it possible to get Utah’s federal legislators to support climate change actions?

The question is not “if” our federal legislators will ever support climate change actions. The question is “when.” How much additional damage will need to occur before they accept the science and change their positions?

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is now on board. In a press event on Capitol Hill on July 10, Graham said, “Trump should agree with the overwhelming scientific consensus that the planet is warming and come up with an aggressive response.”

If Graham can accept the science and call for an aggressive response, is it that much of a stretch for our Utah federal legislators to get on board?

Please, Sens. Lee and Romney and Reps. Bishop, Stewart, Curtis and McAdams, support climate change legislation as outlined in H.R. 763, Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Support this act now, and don't wait until additional climate damage forces them to change their position.

Marc Peterson

Sandy