HERRIMAN — After backlash over her public statements that a high-density, controversial development known as Olympia Hills proposed near Herriman will be approved, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson says her comments were "off-the-cuff" and she simply meant some form of the project will likely get support.

But its density and what it will ultimately look like, she said Tuesday, is yet to be determined.

That's because the county mayor doesn't have the final authority to approve the project — the County Council does. And there's still plenty of plan review, public hearings and process with the council to go before a final plan is hashed out, Wilson told the Deseret News on Tuesday.

"I just don't want the public to think I have the authority and it's a done deal," she said. "I don't have that authority."

Rather, Wilson said her comment was an "assumption based on the fact the developer had decreased density" and was a "best guess the council would ultimately approve it in some form."

Wilson's efforts to clarify her statements come after word of her remarks during a July 10 public meeting spread on social media, sparking concern that county leaders have already endorsed a revised application submitted by developer Doug Young earlier this month.

The revised Olympia Hills application scaled down the density of the previously proposed 8,700 units on about 930 acres of unincorporated land west of Herriman, near 8500 West and 13100 South, reducing it to a 6,300-unit proposal. The application is still being reviewed by Wilson's administration for possible changes before heading to the Salt Lake County Council for consideration.

Still, southwest residents and elected officials wary of gridlocked traffic caused by growth want a robust public process before Olympia Hills proceeds. While county officials have promised that, Wilson's comments during a July 10 meeting with the county's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board stirred concern the project is already a done deal.

Wilson's comments came after Darrell Robinson, a Jordan School District board member, asked her about a lack of county resources and recreation centers in the southwest part of the county, where residents "are not real big fans of the county right now."

"How do you address the rapid growth in the southwest part of the valley and bring in the resources we want?" Robinson asked the mayor.

"I'm going to have to apologize for my directness," Wilson said, before going on to say cities including Riverton and Herriman haven't "planned" for growth and put county leaders like her and her predecessor, former Mayor Ben McAdams, "in the hot seat."

"I've done nothing but cooperate with Herriman and Riverton. West Jordan and South Jordan have been quite charming. They have not," the mayor said. "So I'm going to be ready to fight because the criticism has not been fair.

"You're going to see Olympia Hills approved," the mayor continued. "They've lowered the density quite a bit. My way of managing is I don't have time for drama."

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said Tuesday he found Wilson's comments to be "alarming," and took offense to her indication that Herriman and Riverton haven't planned for growth.

"If she's referring to neighboring municipalities not planning for an Olympia-sized development, of course not. That development far exceeds the plan even the county had for the southwest," Staggs said. "That's not something anybody planned for, but overall our planning efforts have been very conscientious and have taken into account the general plans."

Staggs said he met with Wilson to discuss her comments, and he remains "optimistic that we are going to be able to work together" and a robust process for Olympia Hills will play out.

Staggs' hope is there will be enough time for a study that has already been funded by $100,000 in county funds to be completed before the project advances — a sentiment shared by Herriman City Councilwoman Sherrie Ohrn.

"We just believe in responsible growth," Ohrn said. "I don't doubt that area will be developed. But the question will be how."

Justin Swain, a Herriman resident and member of the group Utah for Responsible Growth who last year filed paperwork for a petition to put Olympia Hills to a referendum had McAdams not vetoed it, said he too was initially "concerned" over Wilson's comments, but her "clarifying statements" indicate county leaders are still interested in listening to public input.

"When we look around at the open land that's left, we're realistic and completely recognize that all will be developed," Swain said, adding that he's confident county leaders will listen before finalizing an Olympia Hills proposal.

Andy Hayford, of Herriman, a member of Utah for Responsible Growth, called into the County Council to voice his concerns about Wilson's comments during last week's council meeting, calling them "concerning for many reasons."

County Councilman Steve DeBry then weighed in, saying it would be "premature to say" Olympia Hills would be approved.

"We're going to look at this with a fine-toothed comb," DeBry said. "We're going to vet it as a council and make sure that if anything does occur or transpire that it's the right thing to do at the right time."

Salt Lake County Council Chairman Richard Snelgrove said the Olympia Hills proposal has not yet made its way to the council, "and it's going to be a matter of weeks if not months before it does."

"So stay tuned, OK?" Snelgrove said.