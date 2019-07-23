This year Pioneer Day falls amid heated conversation about belonging. The question, “What makes someone American?” is being asked by many, and the history behind this Utah holiday may shed some light on how to approach it.

Last year I went to the Pioneer Day Days of ‘47 parade for the first time. It wasn’t purely out of pleasure — I was there to cover the parade for The Church News. I drove up from Utah County, wrestled to find a parking place and jostled my way through the crowds.

As parades go, it wasn’t anything special. There weren’t any big balloons or over-the-top floats. Instead, it was mostly small church groups from around the state that came dressed in pioneer-era garb to walk and wave at the crowds. Despite the small-town feel, it was a brilliant showing of pride for the people that had paved the way.

I don’t have Utah pioneer ancestors, but the value of those who persevere to pave a new way isn’t lost on me. We’ve all had someone come before us to make way for the often privileged lives we live. Perhaps we are that person, enduring the worst and sacrificing everything in the name of our posterity, acting as pioneers for posterity.

When the Latter-day Saint pioneers decided to move west, it wasn’t done in an effort to break away from the United States. While it’s true that escaping persecution in pursuit of religious freedom were motivating factors, this was not a group of people that wanted to break off from the United States. They wanted nothing more than to be a part of the country and to vote and influence its politics.

They were a group heavily criticized, horribly persecuted, endlessly mocked and told they didn’t belong. Even though many could trace their roots back to the colonies, they were told they weren’t truly American.

How they reacted to that criticism provides a lesson we’d all do well to acknowledge. Instead of letting others define them, they worked harder to be allies and examples.

" Despite being rejected by their countrymen and failing to receive aid from the government, it was that same government the saints chose to honor during their first major celebration. "

After being ordered to leave Missouri, the Saints appealed to President Martin Van Buren, saying what they had been through had been “too much for humanity, too much for American citizens to endure without complaint.” The president called their cause just, but said nothing could be done for them. Yet, instead of fighting back and lowering to the level of harsh critics, they continued to strive ever higher.

Even after being driven from their homes, seeing Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, martyred and enduring persecution, these pioneers didn’t turn against or away from their country. In 1849 a celebration was held in Salt Lake City to express gratitude from finally escaping the mobs. Part of that celebration included erecting a 104-foot-tall flagpole and raising an American flag a massive 65 feet in length at the top.

Despite being rejected by their countrymen and failing to receive aid from the government, it was that same government the saints chose to honor during their first major celebration.

Today, the loyalty and patriotism of those pioneers isn’t questioned. Modern Latter-day Saints are some of the most civically engaged citizens. They run for public office, operate nonprofits and charities, serve in the armed forces and are among the first to respond to any natural disaster.

Though they were told repeatedly that they didn’t belong, the pioneers knew differently. For them, their patriotism wasn’t a question, even if others couldn’t see it. They continued to contribute to the growth of the country — quite literally by settling a good portion of the western United States — knowing full well they would not receive credit and continue to be criticized. More than 100 years later their efforts and contributions are commended, though it surely didn’t seem like that would be possible at the time.

It isn’t easy to work for an acceptance that you may never live to see. It isn’t easy to look in the face of those who question your place in society and be sure you still have one. Many are still wrestling to do just that. The Latter-day Saint pioneers faced adversity with faith and fought doubt from all around them. For those trying to navigate that tricky intersection today, those pioneers stand as an example of proving others wrong and showing that acceptance and belonging are not impossible, if you’re willing to pioneer the way.