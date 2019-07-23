PROVO — A retired Saratoga Springs police officer has been sentenced to jail time and probation for sexual conduct with a 16-year-old boy police said he met online.

A jury in May found Aaron David Rosen guilty of unlawful sexual contact with a 16- or 17-year-old, a third degree felony.

Last week, 4th District Judge James Brady ordered Rosen, 48, of South Jordan, to four months in jail with credit for time served, plus three years of probation.

The jury found Rosen guilty of an additional misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual conduct, but the judge merged the count with the felony charge after Rosen's attorneys argued they amounted to double jeopardy, court records show.

While at the teen's house, Rosen engaged in a sex act with the teen, court documents state. When the boy's father came home, police said Rosen jumped from a second-floor balcony, got in his car and drove away, but not before the boy's father recorded his license plate umber.

When the criminal allegations surfaced, Rosen said on Facebook he was "catfished." He wrote that the teen portrayed himself as a 23-year-old college student online and invited Rosen to his house claiming his roommates were not home.

A retired officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department, Rosen worked as a DJ on K-Bull 93 under the name "Coyote McCoy." He has since left the station.

Under the terms of his probation, Rosen was ordered to complete any treatment probation authorities may recommend.