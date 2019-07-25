SALT LAKE CITY — David Spade recently opened up about the death of his brother’s wife, Kate Spade, in a new interview with The New York Times.

Spade, who will be returning to TV for his new show “Lights Out with David Spade,” spoke to The New York Times about the death of Kate Spade, who died by suicide in 2018 after suffering from depression and anxiety.

“I feel like Katy wouldn’t have done it, five minutes later,” he told The New York Times. ”But these things happen and there’s no going back.”

Spade also talked about what it was like to lose his stepfather (Spade was 15 at the time) and his best friend, Chris Farley, who overdosed in 1997, according to CNN.

“People just started going right and left, and I would sit and stare at a wall,” he said. “I just said, ‘OK, I guess I’ll cross my fingers that it doesn’t happen to everyone.’ And more people would go.”