SALT LAKE CITY — Recent viral video footage shows American Airlines passengers screaming in shock as a woman slams a laptop over another person’s head, according to Fox News.

The video contains mature language. As such, the Deseret News chose not to link to said video.

The video footage shows a woman smashing a laptop over the head of a man who appears to be her romantic partner. The incident reportedly occurred at Miami International Airport as the flight waited to depart for Los Angeles, according to Fox News.

What happened: In the video, the woman yells at the man for “looking at other women.” The profanity-filled video shows a few stewardesses asking the women to stop since there are children on the plane. Another stewardess yells to take the woman off of the plane. The woman eventually gets into a confrontation with the man. She then takes a laptop and hits the man in the head. The man is taken off the plane. The woman then grabs her bag and is also taken off the plane.

Response: American Airlines sent a statement to Fox News about the video.

“Prior to departure from the gate on Sunday at Miami International Airport, two passengers who were traveling together were involved in a dispute. Law enforcement was requested, and both passengers were removed from the aircraft. We thank the American crew who worked quickly to diffuse the situation. Their actions resulted in a safe environment for all of our passengers.”