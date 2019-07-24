SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things” star Dacre Montgomery recently opened up about his difficult childhood in a new Instagram post.

Montgomery, who plays the bully Billy in “Stranger Things,” wrote the following in an Instagram post, which included a photo of himself as a child.

"When I was a kid, I was lost. I had a really tough time in school. I was a big kid who loved drama. I never got passing grades, I wasn’t popular or a gifted sports player. Girls were never interested in me. I suffered from anxiety from a young age. I was distracted and I wasn’t focused. But I had a dream, I was lucky — I knew what I wanted to do. And every night I went home and I focused on THAT.

"I visualised a future where my dreams became a reality. When I was 15 I failed my high school drama exams. When I was 16 I was told I needed to lose weight. When I was 17 I was told I should go to drama school and train. When I was 18 I was fired from my job. When I was in drama school I was told to leave. When I had a DREAM — I was told it wasn’t achievable. Well, you know what ... I lost weight, I went to drama school and I never stopped wanting it, I never stopped being curious. I never let the failures get me down. Because I believed in myself and I never let anyone tell me otherwise. You can do anything you set your mind to.

"So, go out there and get it!"

Montgomery also shared the story on Twitter, according to BuzzFeed News. Plenty of social media reaction honored and praised Montgomery for sharing his story.