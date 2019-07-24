SALT LAKE CITY — Have you ever wondered how Kylo Ren fell to the dark side? Well, you’ll find out this December. But not in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Rather, you can read about it in “The Rise of Kylo Ren” — an all-new “Star Wars” comic book miniseries set to hit shelves just before the release of “Star Wars Episode IX."

Author Charles Soule tweeted Monday that he was penning the Marvel comic book series.

“As just announced, I am writing THE RISE OF KYLO REN - a limited series comic launching in December, just before Episode IX,” he wrote in his tweet. “You know the one story everyone’s dying to see, about Kylo and the Knights of Ren? That’s this. You’re not ready.”

See a cover image of the comic book below.

https://twitter.com/CharlesSoule/status/1152381134694580224

Why it matters: “The Force Awakens” takes place 30 years after “Return of the Jedi.” During that time gap, Ben Solo fell to the dark side and became Kylo Ren. How that happened has remained a mystery, but it will now be explained in the new comic series, according to The Verge.

More Ren: Vanity Fair reports that the new “Star Wars” film will include the Knights of Ren, who made a small cameo in “The Force Awakens” but were absent from “The Last Jedi.”