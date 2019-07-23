SALT LAKE CITY — “Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin said in a recent interview with “Access Hollywood” that the entire cast has each other’s backs no matter what in a possible reference to Lori Loughlin.

“I think [ending filming is] a little easier [now] because the first time it was like, ‘Am I gonna see these people again?’ Now I’m like, ‘I’m never getting rid of them,’” she joked. “Like, this family, we’re together through thick and thin, so it makes it a little easier in that I know I won’t be saying goodbye to them.”

Though she doesn’t specifically name any co-stars, US Weekly hinted that this might be a reference to Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky in “Full House” and “Fuller House.”

As we’ve reported before, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, could be team crew recruits for the University of Southern California.

The “Fuller House” cast has remained mostly silent about the Loughlin situation. She reportedly was not involved in the early production for the upcoming season, despite hints from her co-star John Stamos saying otherwise.

Earlier this year, the “Fuller House” cast accepted an award at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards where they hinted at supporting Loughlin through the college admissions scandal.