SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of lawyers recently told Bravo TV’s Personal Space that Lori Loughlin will likely face jail time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Matthew M. Maddox, an attorney for The Maddox Law Firm, told Bravo TV that the chances of avoiding jail time aren't looking good for the “When Calls the Heart” star.

“The chances that Lori will face jail are substantial,” he said.

“This is a federal prosecution. What that means is that indictments are generally obtained after very lengthy, and what defendants later discover, are shockingly detailed investigations. What they then discover is that federal sentencing guidelines place them on a calculation grid, which includes multiple factors such as the monetary size of the alleged fraud. The larger that number, the farther the sentencing guidelines can push someone into a significant jail sentence.”

“She may have an impression that her public image and a theory that she was not an active participant in the admissions counseling process will insulate her. If this is her thinking, I expect that her attorneys have been trying to disabuse her of that perspective for some time now,” said Maddox.

Silva Megerditchian, a former public defender from Los Angeles County, agreed.

“Maybe they know something nobody else does, maybe the media has it all wrong. But to be convinced she’s getting off scot free seems like a fantasy at best. Maybe she truly believes they did nothing wrong. But ignorance unfortunately is not a defense for these charges.”

