SALT LAKE CITY — Author and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson recently clarified her beliefs ahead of the next round of Democratic debates.

Williamson tweeted about her beliefs on Tuesday morning in order to dispel any rumors about her.

“I am not a cult leader. I am not anti-science (that one is almost funny, given how much I quote Einstein),” she wrote. “And I am not an anti-vaxxer. Hoping that if I repeat it 3 to 4 times a day I might penetrate the field of lies created to keep some people out of the conversation.”

Flashback: As I wrote for the Deseret News, Williamson skyrocketed to viral popularity after the first Democratic debates. One of the highlights included Williamson preaching the need to spread love and not hate after the next election.

Williamson received enough donations to appear in the next debates, which take place on July 30 and July 31 from Detroit. According to USA Today, several Republicans encouraged voters to donate to Williamson to keep her in the next round.