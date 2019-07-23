PROVO — A man who taught in a Provo middle school last year and was scheduled to teach at Timpview High this coming school year has been arrested and accused of sending nude photographs to a teenage girl.

Jefferson Hendricks Hall, 38, of American Fork, was arrested Monday for investigation of two counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hall taught honors math in seventh grade last year at Centennial Middle School in Provo, according to the Provo School District, and also taught eighth grade math. He has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of his case, according to the district. Hall has been with the district for five years.

The investigation began when a 16-year-old girl reported to police that Hall had been messaging her outside of school, according to a police affidavit filed in 4th District Court.

"The victim advised that they spoke about tattoos, games, family life, and sex (but not with each other). The victim stated that Jefferson Hall had sent her some pictures of naked girls with tattoos," the report states.

In one photo, Hall sent the girl a photo of a nude woman with tattoos with the message, “What’s your opinion about tattoos in that area?” according to the affidavit.

The girl also told police she was at Hall's home once and he gave her alcohol, the affidavit states.

"The victim stated that she texted him about drinking. Jefferson Hall texted back and said 'O I want to see you drunk or buzzed.' The victim stated that Jefferson Hall came down downstairs and provided her more whiskey," according to the report.

Outside of a traffic ticket, Hall has no other criminal history in Utah.