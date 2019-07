SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened about 1:15 p.m. on 400 South between 500 West and 700 West, near the top of the overpass that goes over the railroad tracks, said Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking. At least one car was involved.

The street will be closed for quite awhile, Wilking said, and will affect the afternoon commute.

Additional details will be posted as they become available.