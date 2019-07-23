SALT LAKE CITY — The two senators, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who held up a bill last week to continue funding for 9/11 victims and first responders were the only members of the Senate to vote against it Tuesday.

Lee joined Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on the short end of an overwhelming 97-2 vote to compensate victims of the Sept. 11 attacks through 2092, essentially making the fund permanent.

The vote came after the Senate rejected Lee's amendment to restrict the authorization to 10 years and Paul's proposal requiring offsets for money spent on the fund.

Asked for comment on his vote, Lee spokesman Conn Carroll referred back to the senator's statement last week and said Lee had nothing to add.

Last week, Lee said he wants Congress to have continued oversight to ensure the fund is used as intended.

“Since 2011, the 9/11 Victims Fund has always had finite authorizations, and by all accounts it has an excellent record avoiding waste and abuse. These two things are not coincidental. They go together,” Lee said last week.

First responders and advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart, sharply criticized Lee for placing a procedural hold on the bill. That, along with Paul's objection to passing the legislation on unanimous consent, prevented a vote last Thursday.

Under pressure from 9/11 first responders and victims, the senator later Thursday said he had reached a deal to vote on the two amendments and final passage this week.

Lee earlier said he supported the $10.2 billion authorization the Congressional Budget Office estimated is necessary for covering all valid claims between now and 2029, hence his bid to limit the funding to 10 years.