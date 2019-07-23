SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios’ extensive Phase 4 lineup of movies and TV shows was announced this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, and president Kevin Feige said that a new “Avengers” movie is missing for a reason.

In an interview with IGN, Feige said an absence of any team-up film in Phase 4 is the result of a shift to “new things.” Instead of focusing on established heroes coming together, the next two years of Marvel movies will focus on new heroes and revelations.

“Phase 4 is about beginnings, and Phase 4 is about learning new things about characters you already think you know, like Black Widow,” Feige said. “Meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi; going on new adventures with Doctor Strange and Thor, and these Disney Plus shows which I promise will be spectacular and what no one is expecting."

But that doesn’t mean the Avengers are disbanded forever — Feige also told MTV that when the Avengers come around again, it’ll be “a very different incarnation of the team” made up of new and returning heroes.

Feige’s full interview is available via Twitter.

#AvengersEndgame was the end of an era, and #Marvel Studios president #KevinFeige confirmed to us at #ComicCon that the next class of @Avengers will be a “very different team than we’ve seen before." We also asked if Phase 4 of the #MCU might be planting some big clues 👀 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/4mxOTmmJ0u — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 21, 2019

Digital Spy also reports that Marvel Studios has Phase 5 already planned. Between the two “phases,” Marvel’s next five years are scheduled.

I also recently reported for Deseret News that one of these movies could be a sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which IGN speculates is likely Sony Pictures’ responsibility to announce seeing as they own the screen rights to the character.