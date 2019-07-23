SALT LAKE CITY — With fall camp quickly approaching, players and coaches from all 12 Pac-12 teams are converging on Hollywood to discuss the upcoming season.
For Utah, the annual Pac-12 football media day is expected to include the Utes being named the favorite in the league's South Division.
Here’s a rundown of everything fans need to know to tune into this year’s Pac-12 media day.
- What: Pac-12 football media day
- When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT
- Where: Hollywood, Calif.
On the air
The head coach and two players from each school, as well as Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, will participate in press conferences streamed live throughout the day.
Utah’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. MT and will include head coach Kyle Whittingham, running back Zack Moss and defensive end Bradlee Anae.
The press conference can be watched on the Pac-12 Network on online at www.pac-12.com/live.
The full schedule is as follows:
- 9 a.m.: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott
- 9:50 a.m.: Oregon State, head coach Jonathan Smith, running back Jermar Jefferson and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins
- 10:20 a.m.: California, head coach Justin Wilcox, linebacker Evan Weaver and cornerback Camryn Bynum
- 10:50 a.m.: Stanford, head coach David Shaw, quarterback K.J. Costello and linebacker Casey Toohill
- 11:20 a.m.: Washington State, head coach Mike Leach, offensive lineman Liam Ryan and linebacker Jahad Woods
- 11:50 a.m.: Washington, head coach Chris Petersen, center Nick Harris and defensive back Myles Bryant
- 12:20 p.m.: Oregon, head coach Mario Cristobal, quarterback Justin Herbert and linebacker Troy Dye
- 2:20 p.m.: UCLA, head coach Chip Kelly, running back Joshua Kelley and linebacker Krys Barnes
- 2:50 p.m.: Arizona State, head coach Herm Edwards, running back Eno Benjamin and center Cohl Cabral
- 3:20 p.m.: Arizona, head coach Kevin Sumlin, quarterback Khalil Tate and running back J.J. Taylor
- 3:50 p.m.: Colorado, head coach Mel Tucker, wide receiver Laviksa Shenault Jr. and linebacker Nate Landman
- 4:20 p.m.: Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham, running back Zack Moss and defensive end Bradlee Anae
- 4:50 p.m.: USC, head coach Clay Helton, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and defensive end Chistian Rector
Social media
The Deseret News is sending University of Utah beat writer Dirk Facer to Pac-12 media day. Follow him on Twitter, @DirkFacer. Also, follow @Utah_Football and @utahathletics for more Utes coverage.