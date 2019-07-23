SALT LAKE CITY — With fall camp quickly approaching, players and coaches from all 12 Pac-12 teams are converging on Hollywood to discuss the upcoming season.

For Utah, the annual Pac-12 football media day is expected to include the Utes being named the favorite in the league's South Division.

Here’s a rundown of everything fans need to know to tune into this year’s Pac-12 media day.

What: Pac-12 football media day

Pac-12 football media day When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Where: Hollywood, Calif.

On the air

The head coach and two players from each school, as well as Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, will participate in press conferences streamed live throughout the day.

Utah’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. MT and will include head coach Kyle Whittingham, running back Zack Moss and defensive end Bradlee Anae.

The press conference can be watched on the Pac-12 Network on online at www.pac-12.com/live.

The full schedule is as follows:

9 a.m.: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott

9:50 a.m.: Oregon State, head coach Jonathan Smith, running back Jermar Jefferson and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins

10:20 a.m.: California, head coach Justin Wilcox, linebacker Evan Weaver and cornerback Camryn Bynum

10:50 a.m.: Stanford, head coach David Shaw, quarterback K.J. Costello and linebacker Casey Toohill

11:20 a.m.: Washington State, head coach Mike Leach, offensive lineman Liam Ryan and linebacker Jahad Woods

11:50 a.m.: Washington, head coach Chris Petersen, center Nick Harris and defensive back Myles Bryant

12:20 p.m.: Oregon, head coach Mario Cristobal, quarterback Justin Herbert and linebacker Troy Dye

2:20 p.m.: UCLA, head coach Chip Kelly, running back Joshua Kelley and linebacker Krys Barnes

2:50 p.m.: Arizona State, head coach Herm Edwards, running back Eno Benjamin and center Cohl Cabral

3:20 p.m.: Arizona, head coach Kevin Sumlin, quarterback Khalil Tate and running back J.J. Taylor

3:50 p.m.: Colorado, head coach Mel Tucker, wide receiver Laviksa Shenault Jr. and linebacker Nate Landman

4:20 p.m.: Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham, running back Zack Moss and defensive end Bradlee Anae

4:50 p.m.: USC, head coach Clay Helton, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and defensive end Chistian Rector

Social media

The Deseret News is sending University of Utah beat writer Dirk Facer to Pac-12 media day. Follow him on Twitter, @DirkFacer. Also, follow @Utah_Football and @utahathletics for more Utes coverage.