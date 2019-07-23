SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police arrested a woman over the weekend who they say held a man hostage in a motel room for several days.

Michelle Borg, 35, was arrested Saturday night for investigation of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. She also has an extraditable warrant out for her arrest in Idaho.

On Saturday, a man called police claiming "he was held in handcuffs against his will for several days" at the Motel 6, 315 W. 3300 South, and then was transferred to an address in Salt Lake City near 850 W. 300 North and held for "several more" days, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The man claimed that Borg arrived at his motel room on July 14 with others "in order to set up printers to forge documents," the report states. But when Borg accused of the man of stealing documents, she allegedly ordered others to handcuff him. The man said he was then "chained and handcuffed … to the toilet where he stayed for about two days."

The man said he was punched during that time and had a "his tooth knocked out and his arm burned with a torch. There was a visible burn mark on his right arm and a missing tooth consistent with his story," police wrote in the report. "He also reported that at some point Michelle produced a handgun and pointed it at him."

On July 16, the man said he was moved to a Salt Lake residence and again "chained and handcuffed to what he described as a half moon chair for several more days," the report states.

When Borg left the house, another man who was at the residence let the victim go.