OREM — The Utah Valley University men's basketball team has announced that it will play Kentucky as part of the BBN (Big Blue Nation) Showcase in November.

The Wolverines will travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats on Nov. 18 inside historic Rupp Arena. The four-game event also includes UVU traveling to play UAB on Nov. 16 and Mount Saint Mary's on Nov. 26. The Wolverines will host Lamar on Nov. 21 as part of the BBN Showcase.

UVU and Kentucky meet on the basketball hardwood for just the second time in the two school's history. The first meeting took place on Nov. 10, 2017, with the Wildcats taking a 73-63 win. The game was part of UVU's Toughest 24 campaign where it played at Kentucky and at Duke on back-to-back nights to open the 2017-18 season. UVU led 34-25 at halftime of that first matchup and led by as many as 12 points in the second half before Kentucky went on a run to secure the win.

Kentucky went 30-7 last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. The Wildcats finished the 2018-19 season as the No. 7 ranked team in the country in the final coaches' top-25 poll of the season.

UVU will travel to Alabama for its first-ever matchup against UAB on Nov. 16. The Blazers went 20-15 last season and made their 28th postseason appearance with a first showing at the College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

UVU will host Lamar on Nov. 21 at the UCCU Center. Lamar went 20-13 in 2018-19 and wrapped up the season by winning nine of its last 10 games. The game against the Cardinals will mark the third time the two teams have met on the hardwood with the all-time series tied at 1-1. The two teams last met on Feb. 9, 2009, with UVU taking a 71-55 win at home.

The Wolverines will then travel to Emmitsburg, Maryland, for their first matchup at Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 26. The Mountaineers finished the 2018-19 season with nine wins.

Utah Valley enters the 2019-20 season under the direction of first-year head coach Mark Madsen.

UVU's complete 2019-20 schedule will be released at a later date.

BBN Showcase Nov. 16 at UAB Nov. 18 at Kentucky Nov. 21 vs. Lamar Nov. 26 at Mount St. Mary's