SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios recently announced several movies and television shows as part of its Phase 4 roll out over the next few years, but one notable omission is another Spider-Man solo film.

According to IGN, Sony’s ownership of Spidey’s screen rights is likely why Tom Holland’s hero was absent from San Diego Comic-Con. While Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige could play a role in scheduling Spider-Man’s next film, the decision ultimately comes down to Sony Pictures.

“Since 2015, Sony and Marvel Studios/Disney have had a deal to share Spider-Man, although the future of that agreement remains murky at present,” IGN notes.

We Got This Covered also reports Feige told MTV that 11 projects are in the works for Phase 4, which begins in 2020 and concludes the following year. However, Marvel only announced 10 titles at SDCC — adding to speculation that Spider-Man could return soon.

It’s also possible “Spider-Man 3” (or whatever it’s going to be titled) could headline Phase 5, which likely begins in 2022. The precedent for future projects is already set since Feige confirmed Mahershala Ali’s “Blade” is set for Phase 5 at the earliest, according to Collider.

Feige also said Phase 4 has some wiggle room to move things around if necessary, comparing the recent announcement to his Phase 3 reveal several years ago.

“It is the complete Phase 4 the way I announced the complete Phase 3 five years ago—things can move, things can change as they did if you go back and look at what we talked about five years ago for Phase 3, but we’ve been working on this for quite a while and it’s pretty set,” Feige said.

While we don’t have a firm date for a third “Spider-Man,” I previously reported for Deseret News that Holland is contracted for at least one more solo movie. Feige has also said Marvel is planning something that hasn’t been seen before in a Spider-Man movie for a third film.